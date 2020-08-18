The Yankton School Board will hold a special school board meeting at noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Yankton High School Theatre located at 1801 Summit Street.
According to the agenda, the board will discuss COVID-19 employee leave procedures. The school board agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/sd/ysd/Board.nsf/Public.
The public is invited to attend. Wearing a mask is required on school property. Social distancing in the theatre is strongly recommended. To view the meeting via live stream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board.
