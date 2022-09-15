PIERRE — In celebration of National Arts in Education Week, Sept. 11-17, 2022, Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Arts Council announce the opening of the Governor’s Student Art Competition.

The new online submission portal will open Friday, Sept. 16. All South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in this program. Selected student work from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2023.

