The Yankton Drive and Diners Club will be convening on Saturday, June 25, travelling to LeMars, Iowa, to dine at Archie’s Waeside.
The club will meet at the north end of the mall parking lot and leave promptly at 3 p.m. for LeMars. Everyone is welcome to attend, including members of other car clubs.
For more information, contact Bill or Gaylene McMenamy at 605-665-8719 or 605-660-5878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.