South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including new fatalities in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Also, the DOH recorded the first rise in active cases since early August, with new cases also climbing.
The COVID death in Yankton County was its 60th overall and first since April 6, while the Charles Mix County death was its 36th overall and first since March 15.
South Dakota’s 12 new deaths brought its pandemic toll to 3,014. It was the biggest one-time increase since Feb. 25, when COVID statistics were updated each weekday.
Active cases climbed to 753 (+109 from last week), the first rise since Aug. 3.
There were 1,173 new infections reported, up from 963 last week.
Current hospitalizations dropped to 85 (-14), the lowest level since July 27. There were 46 new hospitalizations reported (+11).
Locally, Yankton County recorded 45 new cases and 35 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 120 (+39). Three new hospitalizations were reported.
Also, Charles Mix County recorded 70 new infections, its biggest one-time rise since Jan. 19.
Other COVID-19 statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (9) — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; Union County, +1; Yankton County, +3;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 18.2% (-.8% from last week); new tests reported: 8,150 (+1,911);
• New Area S.D. Cases (162/+56) — Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +70; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +12; Turner County, +2; Union County, +9; Yankton County, +45;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (120/+39) — Bon Homme County, 4 (0 change); Charles Mix County, 51 (+33); Clay County, 14 (-7); Douglas County, 1 (-1); Hutchinson County, 11 (+7); Turner County, 2 (-2); Union County, 5 (0 change); Yankton County, 120 (+39);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread.
