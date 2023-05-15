CROFTON, Neb. — Registration is open for Crofton’s Dam Race 2023, set for July 29 at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area.
Choose your adventure between three events: a triathlon, half-marathon, or 12-mile bike race.
Crofton’s Dam Race, which is open to athletes of all experience levels, will help raise funds for a new hike-bike trail at the SRA. Here’s a closer look at the events, which finish in Crofton:
• Triathlon — Kayak 1.5 miles on Lewis and Clark Lake, run a 5K through the Weigand Campground and bike 12 miles along the hills overlooking the lake. Competition is in team, individual and youth divisions. Participants must be at least 14 years of age.
• Half Marathon — Run 13.1 miles through the SRA, along a recreation road, then a highway.
• Bike Race — Ride 12 miles through the hills of the Weigand area, on a recreation road, then a highway.
Plan to stick around the finish line in Crofton for a party with food and music.
For more information or to register, visit croftonsdamrace.com. Registration fees increase after July 14.
