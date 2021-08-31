Overnight Storms Break Rainfall Record In Yankton

Waves of overnight thunderstorms delivered respectable amounts of rainfall throughout the region early Tuesday, and they even let Yankton snap a precipitation record from the 19th century.
Yankton officially received 1.30 inches of rain as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 1.26 set in 1899. It also allowed Yankton to close out a mostly dry month on a wet note, as the city unofficially received 3.48 inches of rain during August. In August 2020, the city unofficially recorded just 1.09 inches of rain.
Other general area rainfall reports from early Tuesday included: Bloomfield, Neb. — 3.42; Norfolk, Neb. — 2.56; Menno — 2.40; Jefferson — 2.13; Vermillion — 1.84; Springfield — 1.78; Dimock — 1.75; Elk Point — 1.72; Wagner — 1.64; Marion — 1.59; Crofton, Neb. — 1.56; Armour — 1.49; Lake Andes — 1.35; Platte — 1.25; Parker — 1.22; Parkston — 1.21; Viborg — 1.20; Ponca, Neb. — 1.20; Coleridge, Neb. — 1.12; St. Helena, Neb. — .97; Hurley — .93; Sioux Falls — .44.
Wednesday marks the arrival of meteorological autumn, but it will still feel like summer with temperatures in the Yankton area expected in the mid 80s with breezy conditions. Readings are forecast to remain in the low to mid 80s through Labor Day, with the next chance of rain expected Thursday.
