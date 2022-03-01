The Yankton Democratic Party will be holding a meeting this Saturday, March 5, at the public meeting room of the Yankton County Library, located at 515 Walnut St. in Yankton. The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. shortly after the end of the Cracker Barrel meeting with our local representatives.
Consider attending this meeting to see what the Democratic Party has to offer. The meeting will introduce the new chairperson of the Yankton Democratic Party, Sarah Mechtenberg. The Yankton Democratic Party will be discussing the upcoming midterm election as well as local elections. They will also be signing petitions for statewide candidates, as well as for our local candidates.
