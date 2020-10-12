The Yankton County Planning Commission will discuss a proposed cell tower that has been deliberated at the past two meetings during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Additionally, former Yankton County commissioner Bruce Jensen will be on hand to discuss potential county ethics violations.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.