Cedar County Escapee Appears Confused In Court

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Cedar County, Nebraska, escapee — who led a high-speed chase across two counties — appeared confused during Monday’s court proceedings, prompting the judge to enter “not guilty” pleas on her behalf.
Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, of Sioux City appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court for her arraignment on eight charges. The alleged Sept. 1 incident started at the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
She faces a maximum 20-year sentence on the one count of escape from custody, a Class IIA felony, and various sentences for the other seven charges.
During Monday’s hearing, she indicated she had trouble focusing on the court proceedings.
“I have brain damage from my abuse of drugs,” she told District Judge Bryan Meismer. “I have a tendency to come in and out.”
At the start of the proceedings, defense attorney Nicole Brandt said she has considered filing a competency motion on her client’s behalf. The motion would address the accused’s ability to understand court proceedings and assist in her defense.
Besides the escape charge, Fredericksen faces the following:
• one count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony, with a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a 12-month post-release supervision and $10,000 fine;
• one count of obstructing a peace officer, a Class I misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine;
• one count each of willful reckless driving, driving during suspension (non-resident) and no operator’s license, all Class III misdemeanors, each with a maximum penalty of three months in jail and a $500 fine.
• one count each of violating a stop sign and driving left of center, both infractions.
Fredericksen was already serving time in Cedar County for the charges of third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and failure to appear while on bond.
On Monday, Fredericksen showed difficulty responding to Meismer’s questions and explanations during the arraignment.
Meismer informed her she had the right to have the court read each of the allegations. She exercised that right, and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney read each of the eight charges and the reason for them.
Meismer asked if she understood the charges, and she affirmed she did. The judge then informed her, if she was found guilty of multiple charges, that the sentences could run consecutively or concurrently.
Fredericksen asked the judge to help her understand the difference between consecutive and concurrent. He explained again the meanings, and the defendant said she now realized the difference between sentences running one after the other or at the same time.
At that point, Fredericksen referred to the impact of past drug abuse on her mental capacity. She later referred to new medication she had just started taking, adding she was unsure of its impact.
Before proceeding further, Meismer asked if the defendant understood her rights and the meaning of her pleas. At that appoint, she appeared confused by his question.
“Were you here in court (when I read your rights)?” the judge asked her.
“Of course, I was here,” she responded.
After a moment, she asked the judge to repeat them. “Can you go through my rights again?” she asked.
“Will you pay attention this time?” Meismer asked.
The judge read her rights section by section, and she responded each time that she understood them.
Mesimer asked for her pleas on each count. As part of the process, he asked her age and level of education. She responded that she was 32 years old and had obtained her GED and some college education.
At that point, she brought up her new medication and whether it might impair her judgment.
Given the situation, Meismer said he would enter “not guilty” pleas on her behalf. “I’m doing it to preserve your rights and, since you’re in custody, to keep things moving along,” he told Fredericksen.
As she was escorted from the courtroom, Fredericksen asked for Meismer’s name and attempted to pronounce the judge’s last name several times.
Court documents outline the alleged sequence of events, starting around 6 a.m. Sept. 1. Fredericksen allegedly overtook a jailer bringing her breakfast, escaped the building and stole a county emergency vehicle valued at $40,000.
Fredericksen then allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase through Cedar and Wayne counties, pursued by the Cedar County sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol. She reached speeds of 105 miles per hour (mph) on highway with a speed limit of 65 mph, according to court documents.
Fredericksen allegedly took numerous measures to elude law enforcement. She allegedly drove at high speeds, went left of center and nearly into the opposite ditch on different occasions and ran through multiple stop signs with no regard for other motorists.
She ran through the intersection of Highways 57 and 20 maintaining speeds of 73 mph in a 50-mph zone.
The Nebraska State Patrol set traffic spikes for her vehicle, but she continued her efforts to escape. The pursuit ended when she abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Cedar County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chad Claussen spotted her in a corn field and arrested her following a confrontation in an adjacent bean field. Fredericksen allegedly held a pencil in her right hand in a stabbing stance.
Claussen then drew and powered on his department-issued TASER. The escapee followed Claussen’s command and surrendered to authorities.
Prior to Monday’s arraignment, Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe conducted a preliminary hearing and bound Fredericksen over to district court. The judge set a $100,000 bond at 10%, considering the defendant “a public safety risk.”
Her Iowa driver’s license was suspended and she doesn’t have a valid Nebraska driver’s license, according to court records.
Fredericksen is next scheduled to appear before Meismer for an Oct. 24 pre-trial conference. She remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail.
