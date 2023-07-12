FREEMAN — The annual South Dakota Chislic Festival will take place in Freeman on Saturday, July 29.
This will be the fifth in a series of festivals that have managed to attract state, regional and national media attention while drawing thousands to Freeman.
Hosted on the grounds of the 40-acre Freeman Prairie Arboretum, the festival event will run from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
While chislic (the state’s official nosh) is at the center of all the fuss, organizers have prepared for an assortment of food vendors who’ll be serving up other goodies, as well. Festival goers will also find a beer tent, non-food vendors, bingo, beanbag tournaments and a Kid Zone stationed throughout the arboretum area.
A great line-up of musical artists is set to take the stage throughout the day, with the Dawson Brooks Sayler Band getting things started at 10 a.m. They’ll be followed by The Man In Black: A Johnny Cash Tribute Band at 12:30 p.m., the Wild Card Band at 3 p.m., and the Rock Hardys, who will play from, 5:30 p.m. to close.
