Yankton Mall Hotel Project Is Underway Again

It’s been nearly four years since it was announced a new hotel would be built in the south end of the Yankton Mall parking lot.
Now, years after tangible progress stalled on the project, work crews are returning to the site of a proposed Fairfield Inn & Suites to resume the project.
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo confirmed to the Press & Dakotan that recent street closures that have affected 21st St. next to the site just west of Broadway Ave. have been directly related to construction of the hotel.
“We have trunk line service mains for water and sewer utilities on 21st Street,” he said. “As part of any development, the developer is responsible for connecting their own services to that trunk line service main. That’s what was occurring, the developer — SRK (Development) — was in the process of connecting utilities.”
He said the project to tap into utility lines went smoothly and that the street is open once again.
Mingo added that the original $5 million permit was submitted three years ago.
“They’re going through the process of adjusting the plans slightly and we’re waiting and ready to go ahead and review that upon submittal,” he said.
He added that current plans are to finish the underground work and begin getting some of the structure up in the coming months so that crews can work through the winter.
Four years ago, the hotel’s construction was announced alongside the establishment of Yankton Tax Increment District (TID) No. 9 as a means of helping finance then-proposed work on the façade of the Yankton Mall.
“At such time that (the hotel) is developed and paying property taxes, increment from the taxes will be reimbursed to the mall owners for the facade improvements that they’ve already completed,” Mingo said. “It’s performance based. None of those payments are made until there’s actually increment or income coming in.”
He said that as soon as the hotel is built and is generating revenue, the TID will continue as originally planned.
“The mall fulfilled their obligations for the façade improvements,” he said. “It did not include money for any other mall improvements or parking lot work. It was specific to the façade improvements and that project was completed, as most people noticed, a couple of years ago. They’re waiting for increment to be generated from the hotel site so that they can be partially reimbursed for some of that.”
Last year, Slowey Management/SRK Development took control of the project.
In August 2020, Tim Rutjes, managing member of Slowey Management and SRK Development of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that they were still working through a number of details at the time.
“We’re still trying to work out the deal to kind of take over the agreements for the developer who got started with it,” he said. “He’s going to remain a partner. We’re working through the franchise license right now, and that’s done.”
At the time, the project was described as a 68-room Fairfield Inn & Suites.
The Press & Dakotan attempted to reach out to Rutjes, but no response was received by press time Thursday.
The Slowey Management website includes a Hotel Portfolio which lists a Yankton Fairfield Inn & Suites location as “coming soon.”
Past projections have usually called for a one-year construction period.
The project has seen a number of delays since its conception. Despite getting off to a quick start after passage of the TID in August 2017, following earth work and some foundation work, the project stalled. Pallets of construction material sat in place for years. Reasons for stoppages ranged from financial backing to even a major shift in design. In August 2019, the Press & Dakotan reported that, according to Nightcap Management —which was working on the project at the time — further delays were incurred when Marriott had explored re-visioning the property as a 100-room Fairfield Inn & Suites/ TownPlace Suites property. This was seen as too large for the Yankton area and the project reverted to a 72-room Fairfield Inn & Suites with 15 suites, an indoor pool, guest laundry, a fitness room, meeting space and a breakfast area.
Mingo said the city is pleased to see the project moving forward again.
“We’re just really happy we’re going to have another lodging facility in the community,” he said. “With the big events that we have, there’s a huge need for that and it will help Yankton attract more events in the future.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.