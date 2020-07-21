• A report was received at 2:04 p.m. Monday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of beer on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a purse on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:05 p.m. Monday of the theft of a boat on Highway 52. It was later reported that the boat had not been stolen but was towed because it was left abandoned.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:19 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary off of 293rd St.
