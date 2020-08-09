South Dakota reported its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in three months, according to Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The state recorded 129 new positive tests, the most since reporting 249 cases on May 9. The state reported 1,331 total test processed.
South Dakota now has 1,125 active cases, the highest total since May 24.
No new deaths were reported. The toll remained at 146.
Locally, Clay and Charles Mix counties each recorded four new cases.
For Clay County, the new positive tests brought the case total to 128. There was one new recovery (111). There are 17 active cases.
Charles Mix County’s new positive tests brought its total of known cases to 105. It was the first time the county has had multiple cases since July 5. Twelve cases are active.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 114th. One new hospitalization was reported (9). There are 17 active cases.
Hutchinson County recorded one new positive test, bringing its total to 29. Five cases are active.
Union County reported one new case, its 214th. Two new recoveries were reported (179). There are 31 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics on Sunday included:
• Recoveries — 8,334 (+27);
• Hospitalizations — 876 ever hospitalized (+5); 55 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 152,416 total tests (+1,331); 120,987 individuals tested (+1,000).
In Nebraska, 141 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 28,245.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s toll at 345.
The number of total hospitalizations rose to 1,715 (+11), while current hospitalizations dropped to 147 (-9).
Recoveries climbed to 20,746 (+413).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.