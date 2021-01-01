South Dakota capped its deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic with 24 new deaths reported Thursday, according to the update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities brought the December toll to 543, topping the previous monthly high of 521 recorded in November. The state’s overall toll rose to 1,488.
Locally, two new deaths were reported in Turner County (giving it 53 overall), while one new death was reported in both Yankton (26) and Clay (12) counties.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported 40 new deaths related to COVID-19, including two in Cedar County, which raised its total to 10.
South Dakota recorded 445 new cases Thursday. No report was posted on New Year’s Day.
Yankton County recorded just four new infections Thursday, its smallest daily increase since Oct. 6.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 0 new cases (overall), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 0 new recoveries (1,415), 0 new deaths (23), 39 active cases, 186 new vaccinations (amended downward by 3; 186 total);
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (1,112), 1 new hospitalization (121), 17 new recoveries (1,052), 0 new deaths (11), 49 active cases, 48 new vaccinations (222);
• Clay County — 2 new cases (1,625), 0 new hospitalizations (39), 3 new recoveries (1,529), 1 new death (12), 84 active cases, 11 new vaccinations (249);
• Douglas County — 1 new cases (382), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 3 new recoveries (351), 0 new deaths (7), 24 active cases, 7 new vaccinations (69);
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (700), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 6 new recoveries (648), 0 new deaths (16), 36 active cases, 9 new vaccinations (374);
• Turner County — 6 new cases (970), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 2 new recoveries (868), 2 new deaths (49), 53 active cases; 12 new vaccinations (285);
• Union County — 15 new cases (1,608), 0 new hospitalizations (70), 12 new recoveries (12), 0 new deaths (30), 123 active cases, 8 new vaccinations (55);
• Yankton County — 4 new cases (2,514), 0 new hospitalizations (113), 16 new recoveries (2,248), 1 new death (26), 240 active cases, 6 new vaccinations (1,009).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday recorded five new cases in Knox County (674 overall) and four new infections in both Cedar (548) and Dixon (490) counties.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 99,164 (+445: 324 confirmed, 121 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,696 (-33);
• Recoveries — 91,980 (+453);
• Hospitalizations — 5,672 ever hospitalized (+33), 297 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 5,518 new tests processed; 1,181 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 21,144 (+2,184).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday reported 1,501 new cases.
Also, the 40 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,651.
Other statistics posted late Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 166,798 (+1,501);
• Recoveries — 107,694 (+439);
• Hospitalizations — 5,254 ever hospitalized (+35), 534 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 12,101 new test processed; 3,125 new individuals tested.
