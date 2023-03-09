LESTERVILLE — The Lesterville Rural Fire Protection District will be holding its annual Board Meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The meeting will be held at the Lesterville Fire Station.
All District members are welcome to attend.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 1:15 am
