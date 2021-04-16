PIERRE — The Executive Board for the Legislative Research Council will hold its second meeting of the 2021 interim on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Executive Board, chaired by Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) with vice chair Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), will finalize study scopes for 2021 Standing Interim Committees, make appointments to and select Chairs and Vice Chairs for interim committees and task forces, and choose topics for LRC Issue Memorandums.
The full agenda is available on the LRC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.