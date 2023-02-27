PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across South Dakota from sunrise until sunset on Friday, March 3, in honor of former U.S. Sen. James Abourezk. He served in the United States Senate from 1973-1979 and was the first Arab American senator in American history.
Abourezk was born in Wood and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy before and during the Korean War. Following his military service, Abourezk earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and a J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1973 before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served as the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.
