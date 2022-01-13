Northeast Nebraska Schools Find Success In One-Act Play Competition

When it comes time to take the stage, northeast Nebraska schools own the spotlight.
The schools have dominated their classes at the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) one-act play contest, held in recent years at Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk.
During the past season, Hartington-Newcastle (H-N) took top honors in Class C2 with “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.” H-N junior Jude Krie was named the outstanding male performer, and H-N was selected the best technical crew.
Meanwhile, neighboring Wausmond — a fine-arts cooperative between Wausa and Osmond — took home the top prize in Class C1 with “To Death We Shall Return ... Sooner or Later.”
Creighton also qualified for the state contest, and a number of other area schools have made their presence known at the state level over the years.
In a separate achievement during the past season, H-N Superintendent A.J. Johnson received the “Administrator of the Year” award from the Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association (NSCTA) at its annual conference.
Besides serving as superintendent, Johnson directs the H-N one-act play and speech activities along with Linda Kathol and Lindsey Stappert.
“It’s nice to win this honor from your peers, because it recognizes that you’re supportive of these activities,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “As a coach, you see the kids doing well and growing in their skills. It’s a real bonus when you see the kids become so connected to each other because of the one-act play and speech.”
The NSCTA executive board selected Johnson, who was nominated anonymously, from among several nominees.
“Many of us based our votes on what we’ve know of A.J. throughout the years, his work with the Hartington-Newcastle speech team and his work with NSCTA as the president,” said Awards Chairwoman Becca Hier of Bellevue, Nebraska.
In presenting the award, Jarod Ockander of David City, Nebraska, noted Johnson’s school has won five state speech championships, nine one-act play championships (in the last 11 years) and numerous other accomplishments.
Johnson has gone far beyond what was required in leading his district and students in the fine arts, Ockander said.
Johnson told the Press & Dakotan he gives students ownership of the production and how it fares, crediting great senior leadership.
“I tell (cast and crew), at the beginning of the year, ‘This is your play, not mine. Your success is determined at practice and the example you set. If you miss practice, you’re letting people down,’” he said. “Peer pressure plays a big role in it. Our practices are just like athletics where you get ready for games.”
TEAM EFFORT
At Wausa, husband-wife directors Brad and Sheila Hoesing continue their dynasty, with Sheila also writing the plays. The Hoesings are assisted by Tanya McFarland and Wendy Ketelsen.
Sheila Hoesing said she enjoys sharing the directing experience with her husband. “I love directing with someone who you can be completely honest with, who knows your strengths as much as you know theirs,” she said.
The Hoesings’ entries have qualified for the state contest 16 consecutive years. During that span, Wausa won 11 state championships, while Wausmond won two state championships and one state runner-up spot.
Because of the two schools’ combined enrollment, Wausmond moved up in classification. However, the co-op has worked to raise its standards to meet the new competition with larger schools.
“We haven’t really changed much going up a class,” Sheila said. “We just kept working on bringing out the best in the students we get.”
The Wausmond co-op’s benefits have far outweighed any needed adjustments, Sheila said.
“We have had so much fun and witnessed so many relationships built between both schools’ students. Having the chance to involve more students and give them the opportunity to be successful is such an honor,” she said.
“I would say that is the biggest advantage, and second, seeing our kids rise to the challenge of competing at a higher level and witnessing their pride at knowing they are just as successful no matter the size of school they are competing against. I would say the only disadvantage would be working the schedules around two different schools tended to be a bit stressful.”
The Wausmond co-op has built stronger bonds between the communities, Sheila Hoesing said.
“I have had so many parents and kids from the Osmond school show such gratitude for the opportunity for their kids to be a member of the Wausmond co-op,” she said.
“I have also had so many of the Wausa patrons and students express how amazing the relationships that have developed from this program have been for them and their community.”
With the co-op, the entire production becomes a unit rather than the combination of two schools, Sheila said.
“It’s easy to get a bit emotional, because every student we work with becomes part of our family,” she said. “This co-op has just given us so much more in every way, and we will always work to give as many kids the opportunity to be successful and proud of themselves as we can.”
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Johnson credited all of the neighboring schools for making northeast Nebraska an extremely competitive region that shines at the state contest.
“We have a very strong area, a very strong conference. Creighton won state last year and they qualified for state again this year. We are surrounded by great schools,” he said. “It’s a friendly rivalry, but we work well with other schools. We try to beat each other, but we also like to see each other do well.”
As for Wausmond’s success, Johnson noted Brad Hoesing’s mother, Jill Hoesing, coached theater at a number of area schools that consistently remained highly competitive.
Sheila Hoesing returned the compliment, noting her schools’ happiness for the H-N state one-act championship and for Johnson winning his state award as top administrator.
Many times, the different schools collaborate as much as they compete, Sheila said.
“Our conference has such talented teams that push each other to always be better,” she said.“Mr. Hoesing, Mr. Johnson and I have for many years been a support system, coming to give advice and work with each other kids, and bringing fresh ideas,” she said.
Both Johnson and Hoesing noted their students’ growth through one-act plays and other theater.
Krie (literally) gained additional exposure at the state contest. His character, dressed as a woman, had the dress torn away, leaving him only in his underwear. He also challenged himself to change his physical moves, comedic timing and voice to create more humor.
“I like to make people smile and laugh,” he said.
The one-act plays have drawn out many different talents and have given him more confidence, Krie said. He credited Johnson with not only being a great drama coach but also a good mentor.
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
Both Johnson and Hoesing saw this year as much more “normal” compared to the previous year’s season filled with the unknowns when the pandemic started.
As part of a switch, Hoesing held spring auditions and started working on the sets, costumes and props earlier to reduce the stress before the season started. She also held a summer workshop for the first time featuring the lead characters.
Hoesing believes the students’ success lies in their passion, strong leadership and a drive to perform better than the year before.
“I think even more than the schools they are competing against, our kids are also competing against their past shows, always wanting their leave their own mark, especially the upper classmen,” she said.
What are the future goals for these theater powerhouses?
“I would just like to keep seeing kids grow, both in their confidence, love of fine arts and as a team and family,” Hoesing said.
For Johnson, it’s a matter of continually striving for excellence.
“There are things we can’t control. We can’t control winning or losing, and we can’t control what the other schools are doing,” he said. “But we can control the product we put forth and be dedicated to putting out the best possible product.”
Johnson looks for continued success in the future.
“Each year is different, but I’m proud of the kids. They show such dedication, focus and effort,” he said.
“I’m in my 25th year here. Our speech and theater program has become a great accomplishment and a source of pride. I’ve been fortunate to go along for the ride.”
