KAYLOR — The Kaylor 4-H Club is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. This active Hutchinson County club was chartered in 1947. Events are being planned through-out the 4-H year by the club members and families; including celebrating at Kaylor Appreciation on July 28 on Kaylor Main Street and during Hutchinson County Fair Aug. 3-6 at the Hutchinson County Fairgrounds in Tripp. Two charter members, Duane Mogck and Marvin Baltzer, will be honored at these events.
Past members and leaders are invited to help celebrate the clubs’ milestone. The club requests that past members, leaders, families, grandparents or friends of Kaylor 4-H email or text their contact information including the years that they were part of the Kaylor 4-H Club family. A distribution list will be created to keep individuals updated on 75th anniversary events.
