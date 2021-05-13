Both Avera Health and Hy-Vee announced Thursday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 12 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization (EUA) for the 12-15 age group. The Pfizer vaccine was previously approved for ages 16 and older. The other vaccines available — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are approved for ages 18 and older.
According to an Avera press release, vaccination for this age group has proven to be safe and effective. “From a safety standpoint, this vaccine has been given to literally millions of people. It’s probably the most highly studied vaccine ever,” said David Basel, MD, Vice President for Avera Medical Group Quality and also a specialist in pediatrics and internal medicine. “There’s also good study data in the 12 to 15 age group. The side effects are showing to be very similar to those in adults.”
Individuals can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online, Avera’s press release said.
In a press release, Hy-Vee said minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The press release said Hy-Vee “asks that a parent or guardian accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations.”
The Avera press release added, “If all goes well and as expected with current clinical trials, COVID vaccination could be available for children as young as age 2 by late summer or early fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.