Incidents
• A report was received at 12:19 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:55 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:01 a.m. Friday of the theft of rocks from the median on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:05 a.m. Thursday of theft at a business off of West City Limits Road. Aluminum radiators, aluminum rims, a Caterpillar oil pan and a catalytic converter were reported stolen.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:24 p.m. Thursday of a possible drowning off of Toe Road.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:41 a.m. Thursday of an escape from the Yankton Community Work Center.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
