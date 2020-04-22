Fordyce Man’s Trial Rescheduled

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The trial for a Fordyce, Nebraska, man facing eight charges — including two counts of first-degree attempted murder — has been rescheduled for this summer.
The trial for Kevin Haug, originally scheduled for May, will now be held Aug. 20-24 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
In addition, Haug is scheduled for an Aug. 12-14 trial on a drug charge in Cedar County District Court and a June 10 appearance in Cedar County Court on a charge of violating a protection order.
Haug had already received continuances in the two trials.
The attempted murder charges allege he stabbed one man multiple times and later intentionally sought to run over a law enforcement officer with a vehicle. Each attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment and a minimum of one year in prison.
The charges arose from a July 2, 2019, incident at a Fordyce residence that allegedly resulted in authorities’ pursuit of Haug over several hours and ended with a high-speed chase, collision and his arrest.
In January, District Court Judge Bryan Meismer granted a two-month continuance for the trial. The judge initially granted a request to delay a pre-trial conference from Jan. 13 until March 9. In turn, the three-day trial —originally set for March 3-5 — was continued to May 13-15.
Now, the trial will be held during the August time frame.
The upcoming trial will occur more than a year after the alleged incident at the Fordyce home of Rhea Haug — Kevin Haug’s estranged wife — and their children. Kevin Haug allegedly broke into the house in the early-morning hours and confronted Rhea Haug and Jimmy Olson, who were both at the residence.
Kevin Haug allegedly stabbed Olson multiple times with a machete and corn knife.
According to court documents, Olson suffered a cut on his forehead, a stab wound in his upper right abdomen that required surgery, a deep laceration to his left hand and cuts on his lower left abdomen.
Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital for treatment, according to court records.
Kevin Haug allegedly left the residence, washed his hands and the weapons in a swimming pool and then left the scene in a vehicle. He allegedly was driving a stolen U-Haul and headed for Yankton, where he turned around after confronting South Dakota law enforcement officers at the Discovery Bridge.
Haug allegedly led Nebraska authorities on a high-speed chase in Cedar County, which included allegedly ramming into a Cedar County deputy’s vehicle and attempting to run over a Cedar County deputy sheriff. Haug was later apprehended following his collision with another vehicle at the Highway 81-84 intersection in Cedar County.
Haug’s case was initially heard in Cedar County Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He received a preliminary hearing on the two attempted murder charges and waived his right to a hearing on the other six charges.
Special Deputy County Attorney Ed Matney is prosecuting the case, while Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Frederick “Fritz” Bartell serves as court-appointed defense counsel.
Matney served as Cedar County attorney when the case began and, following his resignation from that office, has remained with the proceedings in the special capacity.
The amended Cedar County complaint against Haug includes two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all Class 2 felonies; one count of possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 3 felony; one count of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, a Class 3A felony; and one count of operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and one count of criminal mischief, both Class 4 felonies.
A Class 2 felony carries a punishment of 1-50 years in prison, a Class 3 felony carries a maximum penalty of 1-20 years in prison and $25,000 fine, and Class 3A and Class 4 felonies each carry a sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In his Aug. 12-14 trial, Haug faces one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony. The drug charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine with no minimum sentence.
The pre-trial conferences were continued so the court could appoint a “guardian ad litem” for the minor child before the depositions are to occur, according to the Cedar County Clerk of the District Court’s office.
A guardian ad litem is an objective, impartial person appointed by the court to represent minor children.
The date of the depositions is not known at this time, according to the district court clerk’s officer.
In another case, Haug faces two charges of violation of a protection order issued for Rhea Haug. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, which are being heard in Cedar County Court.
He is scheduled for a June 10 appearance in Cedar County Court on a charge of violation of a protection order.
Cedar County Judge Doug Luebe presided over the January arraignment for the two charges, each a Class 2 misdemeanor. Each charge carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
During his arraignment, Haug represented himself as defense counsel. Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney served as prosecutor.
The defendant was judged indigent, so Bartell was named court-appointed counsel on the new charges.
During previous court action, Haug was serving a sentence on a Madison County, Nebraska, probation violation and remained jailed there while moving through Cedar County court proceedings.
