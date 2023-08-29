LINCOLN, Neb. — The summer driving season is winding down and the Nebraska State Patrol is joining numerous law enforcement agencies across the country in this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The effort runs through Labor Day weekend.

“This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roads,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we close out the summer travel season, let’s make any final summer road trips safe by following the speed limit, wearing a seat belt, avoiding distractions, and always driving sober.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.