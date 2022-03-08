100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 9, 1922
• Miss Jane Rae met a church full of friends at the Methodist church last evening, when she presented a recital of readings under the auspices of the Methodist choir. Miss Rae, formerly in charge of the expression and dramatic work at Yankton College, came here from Sioux Falls where she has been occupied with a series of plays.
• Governor W.H. McMaster will be in Yankton Friday evening, March 17, a week from tomorrow, to deliver a campaign address, according to word received late yesterday from his headquarters. The governor will speak at the Hess Theatre, according to present plans and arrangements.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 9, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 9, 1972
• In what may be a first — in recent years at least — Hartington Future Farmers of America members “swapped” schools with FFA students from Plainview, Minn. Larry Shavlik, vocational-agriculture instructor for Hartington High School, said the exchange of five FFA boys from each school is probably a first interstate swap in recent years.
• In one of the most exciting renewals of the old rivalry ever, the Yankton Bucks mounted a stirring last minute rally to overcome a big Vermillion lead and down the Tanagers 57-52 in the finals of Section II last night at the USD Armory.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 9, 1997
• No paper
