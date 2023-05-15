Get up close and personal with a colony of bees while learning about beekeeping and honey-making at the Yankton Community Library on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Sarah Brandt, of Brandt Honey Producers, LLC., a Yankton honey producer, will show what makes up a bee colony, how beekeepers work with the bees, and how the bees make honey. There will also be a sealed case of live bees on display.
