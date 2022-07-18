PIERRE — South Dakota has received the highest rating possible under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, for both Parts B and C for the most recent reporting year of federal fiscal year 2020. The state is one of only 15 across the country to meet the requirements and purposes of IDEA under both Parts B and C, according to information released recently from the U.S. Department of Education.
“Families, service providers, and school districts who work together to provide high quality services to infants, toddlers, and students with disabilities are to be commended for these outstanding results. This accomplishment reflects their dedication to South Dakota’s young people,” said South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson.
IDEA Part B measures and reports the effectiveness of special education services at the preschool and K-12 levels, while Part C refers to the state’s Birth to Three program, which provides early intervention services for infants and toddlers ages birth until a child’s third birthday with developmental delays.
IDEA requires each state to develop a State Performance Plan and Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR) that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement the requirements and purposes of the IDEA and describes how the state will improve its implementation.
The Part B and Part C SPP/APRs include indicators that measure child and family results and other indicators that measure compliance with the requirements of the IDEA. Since 2015, Part B and Part C SPP/APRs have included a State Systemic Improvement Plan through which each state focuses its efforts on improving a state-selected child or family outcome through implementation of an evidence-based practice.
IDEA details four categories for determinations:
• Meets the requirements and purposes of IDEA;
• Needs assistance in implementing the requirements of IDEA;
• Needs intervention in implementing the requirements of IDEA;
• Needs substantial intervention in implementing the requirements of IDEA.
