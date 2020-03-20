MMC To Deliver Courses Remotely For Remainder Of Semester

Mount Marty College has been monitoring the local and national conversations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to maintaining contact with local and state public health and health care officials. Therefore, Mount Marty College has made the decision to maintain online course delivery for all campuses (Yankton, Watertown and Sioux Falls) for the remainder of the semester.
In a press release issued Friday, the school also announced that the May commencement ceremony will also be postponed, but all students who complete requirements will graduate in May.
“Mount Marty College believes that this decision is safest for our educational community and will allow students, faculty and staff to contribute to the national effort to flatten the curve,” the press release said. “Though there is currently no known immediate risk to our locations in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown, our priority is to minimize any potential risk to students, faculty, staff, and neighboring communities by continuing to practice social distancing.”
