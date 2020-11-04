A South Dakota state prison inmate has passed away in Yankton.
According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, inmate Mark Johnson, 62, passed away at a Yankton hospital Wednesday from natural causes.
Johnson was serving two consecutive five-year sentences from Davison County for possession of child pornography.
No other details were provided.
