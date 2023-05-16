HURON — The State Fair and South Dakota Hall of Fame icon Sherwin Linton are excited to invite entertainers to submit their acts for consideration to be featured on the Centennial Stage during the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.
For 30 years, Linton, his wife Pam, and their band “The Cotton Kings” have been State Fair perennial favorites, welcoming South Dakota musicians during their acts on the Centennial Stage at the State Fair. Many of these entertainers have gone on to regional and national recognition. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hofer of Bruce first appeared on Linton’s stage 10 years ago, and she has recently won first place in a major talent show at the famous Orange Blossom Opry in Florida. Dozens of other musicians and singers who Linton and his wife Pam have showcased with their band “The Cotton Kings” have gone on to successful careers in music.
