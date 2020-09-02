The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every operation of society.
County jails are hardly immune from the realities the pandemic has presented. Counties across the area have been finding ways to deal with the pandemic in hopes of not introducing it to either staff or prisoners.
Yankton County
The pandemic has impacted the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan that area judicial and law enforcement officials met early in the pandemic to discuss a path forward.
“Enclosed populations such as nursing homes and jails that are confined environments were identified right away as being highly vulnerable for the spread of COVID,” Vlahakis said. “One of the recommendations, in addition to sanitizing and PPE, that came out from different national organizations and other states that were having the problem was to limit placing people in jails that are non-violent and instead citing them into court to face charges.”
One major step was the First Judicial Circuit issuing a court order regarding some cases of arrest.
“The court issued its orders on how detainees were to be handled and what the bond conditions would be,” he said.
According to the latest version of the order provided to the Press & Dakotan, “All defendants arrested in and booked at the Yankton County jail for any Class 4, 5, or 6 felonies shall be released on bond in the amount of $5,000 unsecured” with conditions including obedience of probation (if applicable), no contact with the victim (if applicable) and immediate participation in the 24/7 program if arrested for a drug-related felony offense or felony DUI. If the arresting officer believes the suspect may be a flight risk or further danger to the community, they may contact a First Circuit Court judge to set additional bond terms.
In addition to a change in arrest protocol, the jail itself has also seen substantial changes.
“Everybody coming into the jail is screened with a standard screening of questions,” Vlahakis said. “Anybody being brought into the jail or coming into the jail has to be masked. New prisoners that come in are segregated for 14 days before they’re put in the general population.”
However, he added that the changes in protocol have helped keep inmate and staff alike safe thus far.
“These protocols, along with the judge’s order, so far has prevented us from having any spread of COVID whatsoever in the jail,” he said. “No employees have been sick and no inmates have contracted it and passed it along to us or anyone in the court system. We’re pretty fortunate.”
Clay County
The situation is much the same — though in a smaller setting — in Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe told the Press & Dakotan that some things have changed about processing arrested suspects, while others have stayed the same.
“We encourage the arrestee to wear a mask while in booking,” Howe said. “The staff all wear masks. We try to diminish the number of people in there, if we can. After the booking process, we sanitize all surfaces. ... Same thing with cells, which is common anyway — we clean them after people have been in them. Dealing with infectious diseases is not new in jails; during flu season, we take the same precautions. This is something our people do anyway.”
Much like in Yankton County, the threshold of holding a non-violent suspect has also been reassessed.
“We’ve been working with our area law enforcement besides our agency — the Vermilion Police — and they’re working on using the option to cite instead of do custodial arrest where that’s an option,” he said. “In some cases, they will forward complaints to the state’s attorney requesting a warrant rather than to do the custodial arrest at the time, if that’s an option. That really has cut down on bookings for us. Obviously, in a case like a DWI, you’re not going to be able to do that, but on a theft charge or something like that, maybe the custodial arrest can wait.”
Howe said the jail is also following the CDC’s recommendations and that staff are being asked to use masks when they are within six feet of another person or in booking.
Knox County, Nebraska
South Dakota isn’t the only state that has seen its counties taking precautions in the face of the pandemic.
Just across the river in Nebraska, Knox County Sheriff Don Henery told the Press & Dakotan that screening for COVID-19 starts at the arrest.
“We have to start screening at the time they’re arrested out in the field rather than at the jail,” Henery said.
Henery said special protocols extend inside of the county’s jail as well, including the exclusion of a piece of equipment they’d use under more normal circumstances.
“We all wear masks, we all wear face shields and we use rubber gloves,” he said. “We do not use the DataMaster (breathalyzer) at this point in time because it’s in the jail and it operates off of breath to determine blood-alcohol content. … We clean more often than we used to and we disinfect more often than we used to.”
As with the Yankton and Clay County jails, Knox County’s facility has also instated a reduction in its 18-person capacity, though as of press time Wednesday, no prisoners were being held there.
“As we bring somebody in, we quarantine them for 14 days,” Henery said.
In Knox County, dispatchers do double duty as the county’s jailers. As a result of limited staff options, such as this, Henery said it’s more important than ever to take precautions.
“We have to be careful with staff, both at work and once they’re off work,” he said. “If somebody contracts COVID and we have a large number of staff who has to self-quarantine for 14 days, it potentially could shut down the jail and the 911 center.“
