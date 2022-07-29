100 Years
Sunday, July 30, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 30, 1947
• Yankton may well have been the hottest spot in the state, if not in the nation, yesterday, when the official thermometer at the State Hospital recorded a sizzling 111 degrees, which is well up among the maximum temperatures in Yankton’s history.
• Bees are holding their own in South Dakota. The cooperative crop and livestock reporting service said that the 18,000 colonies of bees estimated in the state as of July 1 were about equal in number to the state’s population a year ago.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 30, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 30, 1997
• A possible county wheel tax and department cutbacks will be on the minds of Yankton County commissioners Friday as they look to slice $1 million off next year’s requested budget.
• The stage is again set for the annual Hillcrest Pro-Am Golf Tournament — this one the 24th annual. A total of 180 amateurs from the states and Canada will join 60 professional golfers from throughout the nation in shooting for over $60,000 in cash and prizes in this week’s spirited competition.
