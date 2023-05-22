The Yankton Community Library will be closed on Friday, May 26, for staff training. The library will be open regular hours (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) on Saturday, May 27, before being closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
The Yankton Community Library will be closed on Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. and will be on its summer hours at that time:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.