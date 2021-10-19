How good are your pumpkin decorating skills? The Yankton Community Library will be hosting a pumpkin decorating contest for all ages on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Participants who wish to enter can bring their decorated or carved pumpkin into the library by 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) will be judging and voting on the best pumpkin. The winner will be announced on Oct. 28 and will receive a prize. Pumpkins will need to be picked up on Oct. 28, or they will be thrown away.
This event is free and open to all ages with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
