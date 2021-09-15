Relief Funds Help On County Roads

Yankton County has been able to embark on some extra road improvement projects in 2021, but the funds to do so won’t always be available.
On Wednesday, the Yankton County Commission held a special meeting to discuss the county’s five-year road plan.
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest told the audience that the county has been able to proceed on some extra work this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of this excess work is because we have extra dollars right now,” she said. “We put $2 million away last year— $1 million for bridges, $1 million for extra projects — and that was from the CARES Act.”
She said some of the funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) are also available to be put toward infrastructure projects.
“We can’t spend it all on roads and bridges,” she said. “There are rules associated with how we can spend the dollars. … That has to be spent by the end of 2024 or committed by the end of 2024.”
She said the county is to be allotted $4.4 million in ARPA funds and that $1.1 million can be spent on infrastructure.
“In the rules, it specifically says you can spend them on infrastructure — essentially anything you want to that is under your normal operating control,” she said.
However, Loest also pointed out a reality about these funds.
“That money is going to run out,” she said. “We’re going to be on our own to figure out how to get extra dollars for paving projects, and I think we’ve all identified paving projects as a critical area of need.”
One suggestion Loest put forward was retaining the Safety Center levy for a new purpose down the road.
“The Safety Center debt retires in 2025,” she said. “The last full payment is 2024 and we have a half payment in 2025. That’s $620,000 per year that is an extra tax levy that we’re all paying already. So, whoever is on the commission at that time, I’ve always said I think it’s wise to ask the public to continue paying the same taxes essentially that we’ve been paying, but instead of paying off the Safety Center, to start investing in roads. That would be another $600,000 if the public would support it.”
She added more discussion will be needed on funding in the future.
“To date, we’ve had two failed levies on roads and bridges, but that was on top of what we’re already paying,” she said. “That’s a conversation that will have to happen in a couple of years with the people that are on the commission at that time.”
Wednesday’s meeting also covered a number of projects planned over the next few years, including the planned replacement of Stone Church Bridge. If funding from the state is available, officials hope to do the project in 2023.
Following the meeting, Loest told the Press & Dakotan that road and bridge work isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“We will never have a list that is empty of things to do,” she said. “It’s always going to be where you find the dollars to continue investing. We are fortunate that we have the dollars from the CARES Act and also some dollars from the ARPA funds to invest in our roads and bridges.”
She said she’s heard some positive feedback on what projects have been finished over the last few years.
“When I get comments from the public, they are very happy that they’re starting to see some pavement put down on some of the roads that were getting a little beyond where we’d like to see them,” she said. “There’s been a lot of chip-seal going down as well. Overall, I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the public.”
No official actions were taken during Wednesday’s meeting.
Commissioners Wanda Howey-Fox and Joseph Healy were not present during the meeting.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.