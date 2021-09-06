The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft night on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Come on in and make your own Button Tree on an 11 x 14 canvas that you can take home and hang on your wall. Craft supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own buttons if you have some special ones you would like to use, or use UP.
Registration is required in person.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.