 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man facing first-degree murder charges in a fatal stabbing was informed that he will not be facing the death penalty.

Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, was in court Thursday facing charges in connection with the May 22 death of his girlfriend, Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33.

