A Yankton man facing first-degree murder charges in a fatal stabbing was informed that he will not be facing the death penalty.
Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, was in court Thursday facing charges in connection with the May 22 death of his girlfriend, Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33.
In a Yankton courtroom, Judge Cheryle Gering noted that prosecutors had filed documents in July stating they would not seek the death penalty in connection to the charge of first-degree murder. However, if convicted, Lund would still be facing a mandatory life sentence.
Also Thursday, Gering worked out a tentative trial schedule with attorneys.
Lund’s attorney, Melissa Fiksdal, notified the court that she plans to file a motion to suppress, and that she would require additional time to prepare it. She also said she is preparing an alibi defense for the trial.
A motion to suppress is usually filed in criminal cases when a defense attorney wishes to prove that certain evidence was collected illegally or through an unlawful search and seizure. If the judge approves the motion, that evidence is not shown to the jury.
Gering suggested a trial date in early 2024, noting that it would allow time to prepare but would exceed the time allotted by law for a speedy trial.
Lund said he waived his right to a speedy trial to allow his attorneys more time to prepare the case for trial.
The trial date is currently set for Feb. 5-15 next year. Also, a hearing regarding the defense’s motion to suppress was granted for Oct. 13. A second hearing was also scheduled for more typical motions and a status update on Jan. 19.
According to court records, on the night of the lethal assault on Cournoyer, the resident of an apartment on Walnut Street told police that she heard the victim yell “Adrian,” and when the resident opened the door, Cournoyer was holding her chest and said, “He stabbed me.” The witness identified Lund and Cournoyer as having been in a relationship and gave their address to the police, according to court documents.
A search warrant was obtained for Lund’s and Cournoyer’s residence, but Lund, who was not located at or near the scene of the assault, was not found at the apartment that night.
According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video footage that placed the couple walking by Walnut Village Senior Living at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and passing a vape store before crossing Broadway east toward Tripp Park at 11 p.m. together.
In an interview with police prior to his arrest, Lund allegedly said that, after crossing from a vape store on Broadway Avenue to Tripp Park, he and Cournoyer went their separate ways to prevent an argument, and that she went to a friend’s house while he went to a casino, then went home.
According to court documents, on arriving home from the casino, Lund allegedly said the apartment had been searched, so he called a friend, who picked him up and drove him around Yankton.
Investigators eventually located and detained Lund the next day as he was leaving the apartment.
Cournoyer died later that day at a hospital in Sioux Falls. An autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a knife wound to the chest, which punctured the abdominal cavity and heart, causing internal bleeding and death.
That day, a second search warrant executed on the apartment revealed items not found in the previous search that were coated in a reddish-brown substance, according to court documents. A search warrant was executed on Lund’s person for photos, physical evidence, and blood and urine.
Police then searched along a creek bed approximately two blocks east of the scene of the stabbing and found a jacket Lund was allegedly seen wearing in surveillance footage the night of the assault.
He was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and a count of possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine.
Also, in court documents, Lund, who has several prior felony convictions, has been identified as a recurring offender. That label could increase the amount of time he may be required to serve.
Lund is next scheduled to be in court in Yankton on Oct. 13.
