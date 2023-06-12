TABOR — The Cwach 85th family reunion gathering will be held this weekend during Czech Days in Tabor.
There will be a float for the Cwach family reunion for Czech Days on Friday at 1 p.m. It is float No. 73. Join in walking with the float and for a meal at Beseda Hall afterwards, and same for Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.