TYNDALL — Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Tyndall Community Center, 1609 Laurel Street, Tyndall.
The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread and drink. Takeout is available. There will also be art and a silent auction, as well as a raffle and bake sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.