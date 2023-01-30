Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library on the first Friday of each month to learn more about the groups that help support our library.
On Friday morning, Feb. 3, the Yankton Community Library Foundation will be hosting refreshments between 9 a.m.-noon. Hear about the mission of the Foundation and how your donations can help. Free-will donations will be accepted.
