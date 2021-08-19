PIERRE — The South Dakota Supreme Court has returned a Charles Mix County estate matter to First Circuit Court for further proceedings.
The Supreme Court issued its 12-page decision Wednesday. The case involves the estate of Marlene Petrik of Wagner.
David L. Petrik was the appellant, both individually and as a personal representative, seeking a reversal of Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson’s decision. Responding to the suit were appellees Audrey Petrik and the estate of Dale A. Petrik.
The circuit court had granted a petition to terminate a joint tenancy filed within the estate action of one of the deceased joint tenants, without notice or a hearing.
In its decision, the Supreme Court vacated the circuit court order terminating the joint tenancy. The high court remanded the case, returned it the circuit court.
Court documents outline the facts and procedural history.
Marlene Petrik died in Wagner in October 2017. Her 1994 will included a first codicil — an addition or supplement that explains, modifies or revokes a will or part of one — in 1999 and a second one executed in 2011. They were all filed with the Charles Mix County Clerk of Courts as part of an information probate application.
The application also listed as “heirs and devisees” Marlene’s five children, who included David and Dale Petrik, both of whom received gifts of real estate in Marlene’s will.
The will also contained a residuary clause naming her five children as per capita residuary beneficiaries. The provision acts as a way of catching all other items that a person may own at the time of their death.
Dale has since passed away.
The Supreme Court decision included an extensive history of the case and the arguments of both sides. In this week’s ruling, the high court reaffirmed its earlier decision denying the motion to dismiss the appeal.
In Wednesday’s decision, the Supreme Court did not rule on David Petrik’s assertion regarding a joint tenancy deed.
“The claim may ultimately be successful, or not, and we express no opinion on the merits of the issue,” the decision said. “We hold simply that David, as an interested person and the personal representative of Marlene’s estate, must have an opportunity to test the strength of the argument before the circuit court determines, as the order indicates, ‘that title to the above described property is hereby vested absolutely and in its entirety to Dale A. Petrik.’”
“We therefore vacate the court’s order terminating the joint tenancy and remand the case for further proceedings,” the high court concluded.
Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Justices Patricia Devaney, Scott Myren and Mark Salter all concurred with the decision.
Justice Janine Kern, deeming herself disqualified, did not participate.
The entire document and ruling on the case can be found on the high court’s website at ujs.sd.gov/Supreme_Court.
