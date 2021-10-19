• A report was received at 2:41 p.m. Monday of vandalism to a utility box on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:13 p.m. Monday of vandalism to a window on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 6:17 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:33 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Augusta Cir.
• A report was received at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on 4th St.
• A report was received at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism to a car on Burleigh St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:42 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a mailbox in the Mission Hill area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:46 p.m. Monday of an assault in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.