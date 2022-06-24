A South Dakota state prison inmate placed on escape status from the Yankton Community Work Center in March is back in custody.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, inmate Gaige McCune was apprehended Tuesday, June 21, in Howell, Michigan. He is currently housed at the Livingston County Jail in Howell.
McCune and inmate Anthony McDonald left their work release jobsite March 29 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center at the appointed time. McDonald was arrested in Minnehaha County March 30.
McCune is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five5 years in prison.
