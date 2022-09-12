The Yankton County Republicans will be holding their annual Lincoln Day dinner, Friday Sept. 16, at JoDean’s restaurant. The social hour beings at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker was to be Gov. Kristi Noem, but she is unable to attend due to recent back surgery; however, she will speak via video. Also, First Gentleman Bryon Noem will also speak, and Lieutenant Gov. Larry Rhoden will be in attendance.
Other candidates scheduled to be present are Secretary of State candidate Monae Johnson, Treasurer Josh Haeder, Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson, School and Public Lands Commission candidate Brock Greenfield, State Sen. Jean Hunhoff, State House Rep. Mike Stevens, House candidate Julie Auch, and County Commission candidates John Marquardt, Ryan Heine and Dan Klimisch. There will be a silent and live auction where a pheasant hunt with the governor will be up for bid.
A few tickets remain. Contact any Republican County officer to purchase one.
