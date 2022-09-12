The Yankton County Republicans will be holding their annual Lincoln Day dinner, Friday Sept. 16, at JoDean’s restaurant. The social hour beings at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m.

The keynote speaker was to be Gov. Kristi Noem, but she is unable to attend due to recent back surgery; however, she will speak via video. Also, First Gentleman Bryon Noem will also speak, and Lieutenant Gov. Larry Rhoden will be in attendance.

