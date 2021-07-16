Cases Disposed:
June 26-July 2, 2021
Shayna Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 415, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Edward Lee Pickett, Vermillion; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Ryherd, Scotland; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tricia A. Johnson, 603 East 17th St., Yankton; Municipal park ordinances; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard Harris, Enderlin, Neb.; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carrie Stark, Battle Creek, Neb.; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Rosemarie Burns, Rapid City; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Alexis Leon Guerrero, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $39 fine; $39 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Omar Maldonado, Sioux Falls; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Katelynn M. Johansen, Viborg; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kathleen Hofmaier, Crofton, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Melodie Rice, Omaha, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $11.50.
Esteban Delaosifuentes, Scottsbluff, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $271.50.
Theresa Marie Merrick, Westbrook, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brenda Marie Scheetz, 1103 Picotte St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; $25; Establishment of speed zones; $117.50.
Damien Garber, Sioux Falls; Snow removal regulations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sophie Kouri, 712 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Darla Dee Hansen, Burbank; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Bryan J. Honcik, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Christopher Schieffer, Fairfax, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Teddy Michael Helton, Junior; Steen, Minn.; Fishing without license-non resident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Randall Blohm, Audubon, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Perry Lee Barstad, Des Moines, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Victoria Marie Whitehorse, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $586.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended and 9 days credit.
Tiffany Toussaint, Wakonda; Following too closely; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Gerald Max Hausman, 601 E. 19th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Larry Owens, 2210 Green St. #106, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Steve M. Groetken, Sioux City, Iowa; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ethan Hargens, Huron; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Clint Hohn, 1300 W. 8th #12, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lance Helmick, North Platte, Neb.; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samuel Anthony Souhrada, Tabor; Driving to left on approach to intersection; $132.50.
Matthew Mulheron, Tabor; Fishing without license-resident; $132.50; License revoked for one year.
Chris Gunderson, 31110 Walleye Dr., Lot 199, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Ross Taylor Wiebelhaus, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed-not timely filed; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Jarrad Ferguson, 601 E. 13th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Park II information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th Street, Lot 13, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
April Rose Hochstein, 905 E. 15th St. #14, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Suspended imposition of sentence; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 courts costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Rogan Azure, 301 W St. Apt. 200, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shayna Irene Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 415, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tasha Highland, 814 Locust Street, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Julie Peacock, 906 E. 13th Street #19, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicholas Niles, 416 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Lee Kotalik, 412 E. 4th Street #8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Kelvin Kendall Rinzy, 611 W. 23rd St. #105, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 192 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance.
Casey A. Stanley II, 60 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Warren G. Wilbeck, Hartington, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Nicholas Paul Johnson, 3107 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Keith M. Degroot, Sioux Falls; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Marbeth Myquist, 1003 Summit St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Abby Lynn Macia, Lincoln, Neb.; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Dean Wamberg, Laramie, Wyo.; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kelli Jo Whitehead, 415 West 15th Lot 13, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $567.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; No sustained at prelim/grand jury; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Marlis M. Morin, 1210 Broadway Ave. #22, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $760.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended and 10 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Robert Stenseth, 178 Mickelson Drive, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Alonso Osvaldo, 1101 Broadway Ave., Ste. 101B, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kristine Janssen, 500 E. 4th, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sherrie Ann Nicewanner, 304 Riverside, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robin Thompson, 221 W. 3rd St., Lot 6, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Katrina Jean Hackworth, 2803 Mary Street Unit D, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $736.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Raymond George Kollars, 1700 Locust St. Apt.215, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacqueline M. Collins, Meadow Grove, Neb.; Failure to stop; $126.50.
Ernesto Alejandro Soto, Hawarden, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Perez Gonzalez, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kyle Steven Lucht, 2003 Roberts St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sydney Rai Nielsen, Viborg; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Freedom Rogers, Newcastle, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terrence Gay, 617 Locust St., Yankton; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Lee Grehl, Hitchcock; Overweight on axle; $222.50.
Fatimata Naon Johnson, Sioux Falls; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 1008 Picotte St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $200; Reckless driving; $900; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Dylan James Richards, Lincoln, Neb.; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Ryherd, Scotland; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Messner, 610 James Place, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andres Grant-Wabasha, 2200 Green Street, Apt. 12, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm/3rd or subsequent offense; $363.43; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended and 121 days credit; Three years probation; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/simple assault; attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Jean M. Kathol, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Chase Memphis Rupp, Wakonda; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven N. McCloud, 3204 Halley Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended and 5 days credit; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information.
Terrence Gay, 617 Locust St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended and 3 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kiara Rose Nusz, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Lauretta Ann Faragher, Richfield, Wis.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Sebastian Zane Campbell, Niobrara, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Susan Wilson, 210 ½ E. 6th Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $676.50; Jail sentence of 30 days; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Tyler Dwaine Lanphear, 1809 Walnut Street, Yankton; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Ruslan Feimer, Sioux Falls; Forgery; $803.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 21 days credit; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by indictment.
Shayna Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 415, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200; Jail sentence of 15 days suspended.
Jon David Eyer, Sioux City, Iowa; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tina Ballad, St. Paul, Minn.; Parking/standing violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hailey Garlich, Beecher, Ill.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Roman Mardoqueo, Omaha. Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Luann Kennedy, 1306 W. 17th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Francisco Jesus Wuestewald, 3101 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel Day, 3003 Francis Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by complaint; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint.
Ryan R. Kaiser, 506 Hidden Hollows Dr., Yankton; Two or more tax violations in twelve months (six counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Fails to file a return within 30 days of due date (five counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Fails to pay tax within 30 days of due date (7 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Fails to file a return within 30 days of due date; Suspended imposition of sentence; $396.50; Fails to file a return within 30 days of due date; Suspended imposition of sentence; $396.50.
Mark James St. Pierre, 2400 Douglas #43, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
