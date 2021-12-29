When it came to starting a pizza business, Wynot, Nebraska, students wanted to make some dough but found much on the menu to be done.
The Wynot High School students started the pizza operation this semester for their marketing and entrepreneurship classes, taught by Sidney Mell. The pizzas are made from scratch, with students creating the dough and using fresh ingredients. They create pizzas in real time, based on customer orders.
The business was named “Blue Inferno Pizza” for two reasons, according to WHS junior and class member Kailen Hanson.
“With our school mascot as the Blue Devils, we thought (the business name) would tie in well with the school because we have gotten so much support from here,” he said. “And we went with ‘inferno’ for the pizza because our school kitchen’s oven can go up to 1,000 degrees.”
The “Blue Inferno” was also chosen as the moniker for a zippy, zesty specialty pizza loaded with meat that would make any carnivore drool.
The students experimented with toppings and dough, hitting what they considered a success. “We tried it and said ‘holey moley’!” Hanson said.
The students started their work in September and made their first sales this month, with strong customer response. The students kicked off the monthly effort Dec. 11 selling 164 pizzas — quite a feat for a town of about 200 residents, although some orders came from surrounding communities.
As a first-year teacher, Mell admitted she took a leap of faith when pitching the idea to Principal Grant Torpin, who also serves as the school’s career academy coordinator.
The concept of a student-run business was new for Wynot, and it represented a total start-up operation. However, Mell saw tremendous learning opportunities for her eight students, with a number of them enrolled in both the marketing and entrepreneurship courses.
“I talked about the idea with Mr. Torpin. I believed it would work because we have awesome kids,” Mell said. “We also had great support from the administration, staff and the community, which really helped make it work.”
Torpin was intrigued by the idea of a student-run business. He saw the benefits of hands-on experience, noting the student effort also wouldn’t take away major business from local establishments.
“The project goals include getting real world experience in planning, running and maintaining a business as well as providing a solution to a real need that our community faces,” Torpin said.
The students drew up a 15-page business plan that it presented for school and community members. This taught the kids valuable lessons about investments, expenses and profits, the principal said.
Torpin assures customers that the Blue Inferno Pizza represents a fresh, handmade product that meets all health standards. He credited the assistance of Wynot school kitchen manager Janice Koch.
“The main thing that students want people to know about their business is that this isn’t just frozen or standard homemade pizza. They make everything from scratch. including the dough, sauce and the majority of the ingredients,” he said.
Because the business is run by students using school facilities, Blue Inferno Pizza requires lead time for filling its orders, Torpin said.
“For logistical reasons, orders have to be placed online a week before the night of pizza sales,” he said. “This means they had to create a website (www.blueinfernopizza.com) where orders could be placed. The customers also schedule a pick-up time for that night so we keep the work and orders flowing.”
Besides the learning experience, Torpin admitted the idea of a pizza operation hit home with him for another reason.
“I worked at a pizza restaurant when I lived in Omaha, so I knew what it would take and the amount of work that would be needed,” he said.
Torpin taught students a trick of the trade — twirling the dough in the air and coming up with a flip instead of a flop.
WHS junior Brandon Rempfer, who works with the business, has mastered the technique.
“Just working with the dough was boring, so I learned to throw it in the air. When you do it around people, it really draws the crowd,” he said. “You learn the right way to toss it and then catch it with your knuckles. You can’t be distracted, so there’s a little bit of stress, but it’s important to have fun.”
Hanson, who has also learned the aerial acrobatics of the pizza twirl, echoed those sentiments.
“Don’t drop it! There’s a real technique to it,” he said. “There’s a lot of concentration, and it takes hand-eye coordination. But it’s fun.”
While the work has its lighter moments, the students are taking their business operation seriously, Torpin said. “They have been going through all the steps a normal business would have to in order to start, run and maintain a new business,” he added.
A local bank provided the student-run operation with a major dose of cash and confidence, Torpin said.
“After presenting a business plan to the bank board of directors, Cedar Security Bank donated $500 as startup funding for the students project,” the principal said. “Tammy Stolpe from Cedar Security Bank presented the students with the check on October 28. They used this money to purchase a lot of supplies needed to get their business up and running.”
In addition, the students received a major boost from another local business, Torpin said. “B&B Locker also made a very generous donation of beef and sausage,” he said.
The eight students have put together the total business package. On the production end, they are making pizzas, using the school kitchen and meeting all health and safety codes. On the business end, they set up customer surveys, a marketing plan, prices, work schedules, meeting health and safety codes, and setting up an online ordering system.
“The kids learned a great deal before we even started the business,” Torpin said. “They received training not only about business but also about kitchen safety and school equipment.”
A pizza takes two minutes to cook at 650 degrees, with a number of them made up and placed in the warmer to be sold by the slice or as a whole pie, Hanson said.
The Blue Inferno Pizza staff practiced savvy marketing, giving out free samples to their fellow students and staff. They also used the one-act play festival in Wynot as a “soft” opening before launching their full-scale online business.
“The one-act play festival was a great opening for us,” Rempfer said. “When there was the break between performances, we knew it was ‘go’ time and that we would have a rush of business. We offered different toppings along with side items. We sold out, with all 60 full pizzas gone.”
The Blue Inferno Pizza staff wants to offer not only pizza but also two-liter bottles of pop, salads and both garlic and cinnamon breadsticks.
The start-up business has already received rave reviews but also some suggestions for changes, Rempfer said.
“This really teaches us to be flexible, what to do and how to accept feedback,” he said. “If a customer says something is OK, we’ll keep doing it. Or they might want to see us add something. We see it as a learning experience.”
The student-run operation sees itself as a non-profit venture, Torpin said. “We’re hoping just to meet our expenses and make some money,” he said.
Mell is taking things as they come, but she envisions continuing the Blue Inferno Pizza project in future years. “We’re smoothing out some of the wrinkles, but the kids are learning tremendous ‘soft’ skills like working with people and getting out of their comfort zone,” she said.
Torpin agreed. “We need future entrepreneurs, and it’s great to see the students taking ownership and making their own decisions,” he said.
Rempfer feels a sense of achievement with the project.
“You feel a satisfaction to keep working at it and getting better. We communicate on what each of us is going to do,” he said. “We have come together. And where we disagree, we still work smoothly.”
Hanson already sees lessons that will serve him well after graduation. “It’s been fun. We work together and there has been a lot of class bonding. I have learned things that will help me whatever I do with my life,” he said.
The next pizza sales are scheduled for Jan. 15, and customers can expect to see their favorites. Based on customer feedback, Hanson doesn’t look for major changes in the pizzas themselves.
“We’ll tweak our pizza and ingredients, but we’re not changing the basic things that have made it a success,” he said.
