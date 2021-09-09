It’s the 11th hour and the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) still needs volunteers to help with three upcoming events.
NEYAC will be hosting World Archery’s 54th congress (Sept. 16-18), the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) and there are still some slots available for people willing to pitch in and help out.
“We’re trying to fill in those holes as we’re getting closer to the event,” Kasi Haberman, NEYAC Marketing & Communications manager, told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re all hands on deck for people that want to get involved and lend a hand.”
According to the online volunteer signup portal at www.yankton2021.org/volunteer, volunteers are needed from Sept 15-30 to fill a total of 3,000 shifts to assist with more than 2,000 visitors from as many as 125 countries. No experience is needed. All ages and abilities are encouraged to sign up.
“Kids who have the permission of their parents, or if their parents want to volunteer with them, this is a great opportunity to get younger kids involved in volunteering,” Haberman said. “We have some fun things like mascots that they could do.”
Other volunteer slots include security, set-up, tear-down, ushers, medical support and drivers.
“There’s just a huge variety of things the people can do,” she said. “We are still entering volunteers into the system, but we have 220 registered, so yes, there is a definite need for volunteers as we push through these last several days prior to the event.”
NEYAC is a local non-profit organization that aims to promote and expand the sport of archery at all skill and competitive levels, but this large event will also benefit the Yankton community, she said.
“This is a huge opportunity for us to showcase our hospitality,” Haberman said. “Every interaction with these people is an opportunity to show them what Yankton has to offer.”
The 2021 NFAA Indoor National Championship last spring put NEYAC and Yankton on the map at the national level in archery, but these upcoming events will bring tremendous exposure to the community, she said.
“It truly has made the word ‘archery’ synonymous with Yankton,” Haberman said. “People from all over the world now know Yankton, South Dakota.”
