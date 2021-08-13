UPDATE 1:10 p.m.: Vermillion Law Enforcement Involved In Investigation Of Missing Teens

VERMILLION — Vermillion law enforcement is involved in the ongoing investigation of four missing juveniles: three from Vermillion and one from Brookings.
The Brookings Police Department posted on Facebook at approximately noon Thursday requesting help in locating Trinity Clare, 12, who was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday at her residence in Brookings.
Brookings police updated its Facebook post later Thursday to state it is believed that Clare is traveling with three missing juveniles from Vermillion: Ethan Port, Matthew Beeken and Alyssa Knutson.
Friday morning, the Vermillion Police Department shared this information on Facebook:
“The Vermillion Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department were notified of three juveniles who had run away from home yesterday, 08/12/21. Investigative information shows that these three planned to run away and meet up with another juvenile from the Brookings area.
“The Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are working with Brooking’s Police Department to locate the juveniles.”
Port is a white male, 15-years-old, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, with shaggy light brown hair and blue eyes. Beeken is a white male, 15-years-old, 5-foot-8, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Knutson is a white female, 13-years-old, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
Clare is a white female, 4-foot-10, 102 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Meanwhile, an endangered missing advisory was issued Friday for four minors.
“The four are believed to be travelling together in a 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates,” according to a South Dakota Alert press release issued late Friday morning. “Direction of travel is unknown, but they may have traveled out of South Dakota and are believed to be endangered.”
The release added, “If you have seen (these) Endangered Persons, Suspects or Vehicle, call 605-692-2113 Immediately. Do NOT take action to rescue the Endangered Person(s). Call immediately.”
Brookings police officials believe Clare may be traveling in a dark blue 2011 Buick Enclave bearing paper plates. The 2011 Buick Enclave has damage to the front driver’s side door and fender.
“That information is accurate … it is up-to-date and accurate, to our knowledge,” Marci Gebers, lieutenant of the criminal investigation division of the Brookings Police Department, told the Plain Talk when contacted by telephone Thursday night.
People with information about the juveniles may contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113. The Vermillion Police Department may be contacted at 605-677-7070.
