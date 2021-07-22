Champion Debaters Host Online Camp

It’s not just talk — a group of young debaters wants to foster and grow debate in South Dakota.
Yankton’s 2021 State Public Forum debate champions, Lauren Gillis and Carter Demaray, and a team of some of the state’s best debaters are working together to hold a free online debate camp this summer.
The camp, organized by Dakota Debate Institute (DDI), is scheduled online for Aug. 2-9 via Zoom and via Discord with lessons and workshops set for 1-4:30 p.m. weekdays. There will be a tournament on the last day, Aug. 9.
“(The camp) is more for beginner than intermediate,” Demaray told the Press & Dakotan. “This is more for people who have either not debated before or people who have debated a little bit, like a year, max.”
One of DDI’s goals is to foster interest in debate, Gillis said.
“(We want to) make sure these kids come out of the camp saying, ‘Hey, I want to compete in debate in high school! This is something I definitely want to do. It sounds like a lot of fun,’” she said.
So far, about 40-45 participants have registered from across the state and from out of state, Gillis said.
“We’re going to give them a topic and teach them how to do cases, how to do rebuttal, summary and final focus,” she said. “(On Aug. 9), we’re going to do a tournament so they’ll have experienced debating by the end of the camp.”
Gillis said that DDI camp staff are making themselves available to help with prep work over the weekend, too.
“We’re trying to give them a basic skill set, so they know what they’re getting into, and we’re trying to create an interest,” said Demaray. “When I started out with debate, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ After I immersed myself, I was like, ‘Yes, I like this a lot.’ This is giving people the opportunity to experience it, so hopefully, more will join.”
The idea for the camp originated with two Brookings debaters, Aditya Tummala and Prasoon Kharel, who held a debate camp last year. That camp inspired participation from other debaters who worked with them to create a week-long event.
“We got a grant through a Harvard student who is part of the camp,” Gillis said. “Now, we are able to expand it and bring it across the state.”
The DDI 11-person team includes: Catherine Liu, Srishti Kumari, Katherine Escalante, Lyla Mattu, Walker Haber, Joshua Park, Samyok Nepal, Elijah Manzer, Sam Markley, Kharel, Tummala, and Gillis and Demaray.
“We have a few state champions, a lot of national qualifiers and three rising seniors,” Gillis said.
Gillis said she hopes the DDI Camp will become an annual event because, though many places across the country have debate camps, South Dakota has not had one for some time.
“Debate has a big problem with accessibility,” she said. “Going to debate camp usually costs thousands of dollars, so we’re excited to bring something that’s free and accessible to South Dakotans and people across the nation, even.”
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the number of new debaters decline, Demaray said.
“I think South Dakota has a really good (debate) community,” he said. “It’s important that we are being proactive in getting people involved in this activity. It did a lot for me, and I know it’s done a lot for other people, so I think it’s important to have it accessible to everyone.”
———
For more information, visit www.dakotadebate.org/
