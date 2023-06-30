The 12th class has been selected for the South Dakota Agricultural & Rural Leadership (SDARL) program. Thirty individuals from across the state will participate in the program that develops the skills, knowledge and character of leaders for rural communities and the state’s most essential industry.
Class XII includes 15 members who work full-time or part-time on a ranch or farm. Other members represent agricultural research, law, journalism, finance, agri-business, education, government, and engineering.
Class XII members include: Hailey Bies, Fairburn; Tami Biskeborn, Mitchell; Kevin Blagg, Salem; Justin Boerboom, Whitewood; Kaleb Bowman, Aberdeen; Phil De Groot, Sioux Falls; Tina Erickson, Sioux Falls; Melisa Goss, Hartford; Luke Henrich, Milbank; Dani Herring, Rapid City; Willie Hinker, Canton; Mariah Kessler, Sioux Falls; Elliot Kinnander, Watertown; Frank Kralicek Jr, Yankton; Lane LeBrun, Del Rapids; Kiera Leddy, Aberdeen; Sienna Mayer, Sioux Falls; Kim McGraw, Clark; Rhett Miller, Sioux Falls; Johnathon Noonan, Howard; Nicolas Passone, Brookings; Jenna Ripp, Chamberlain; Eric Roskens, Emery; Russell Samson, Aberdeen; Tyler Samuelson, Platte; Jeff Spieler, Lennox; Carson Stange, Stratford; Taylor Sumption, Frederick; Brian Walsh, Pierre; and Andrew Wiebenga, Yankton.
“We are excited about this class of leaders,” noted SDARL CEO Janelle Booth. “These are individuals from across the state who are dedicated to making their communities, industries, and the state of South Dakota stronger through service leadership.”
The class members will begin their 18-month leadership development program in November 2023. There are 12 seminars in the SDARL leadership series, including a national seminar in Washington, D.C., and one international study seminar.
“The graduation of Class XII in March 2025 will bring the total SDARL graduate count to over 350 individuals.” said Booth. “That is a significant number of influential learners and leaders working in South Dakota for a better tomorrow.”
Admission to the program is competitive and requires a formal application and interview. Applications for the next SDARL class will begin in January 2025.
