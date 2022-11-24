100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 25, 1922
• Yankton town and college people who go to Mitchell next Thursday for the Wesleyan-Yankton football game will not be deprived of their Thanksgiving dinner, according to announcement at the college office today. A Yankton banquet will be served at the Congregational Church in Mitchell at 6 o’clock that evening, that will provide turkey and cranberry sauce and all the fixings. The dinner will cost a dollar.
• Grades for work in religious education in the weekday classes in the churches of the city will be put on the report cards of students in Yankton public schools taking the work, Supt. Henry Buellesfield announced today. This will be done through cooperation between the school authorities and the ministers of the city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 25, 1947
• Captain Hilary Cole, who has been on furlough visiting with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Cole of Tyndall, has been given a new assignment in the Pacific area for a period of 18 months or two years. Another son, Lt. Col. Nester Cole, has been notified to report for duty in Alaska by Nov. 24. The Cole family, during the fighting period of World War II, had six sons in active war duty.
• A large delegation of property owners met with the city commission Monday night to protest a special assessment for curb and gutter work on Mulberry Street, between Ninth and Eleventh and on Tenth Street between Pine and Pearl, and after heated discussion a motion was made to continue the hearing on the special assessment roll until Dec. 8.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 25, 1972
• Betty Friedan, author of the book, “The Feminine Mystique,” which launched a new movement, will lecture in the Coyote Student Center at the University of South Dakota Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Mrs. Friedan is a founder of the National Organization for Women and of the National Women’s Political Caucus.
• If Yankton’s two college basketball teams continue at their present pace, our city is soon going to be able to lay claim to the title of “Rolaid or Alka Seltzer Capitol of the World!” For the second time this week, both Mount Marty and Yankton College engaged in real heart-stoppers Friday night at Nash Gym — the Lancers winning on a last second free throw by Chuck Brewer and the Hounds dropping an 85-84 decision after leading for most of the second half.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 25, 1997
• South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department officials say fewer out-of-state pheasant hunters have come to the state this fall. The agency says it is expecting up to $3.3 million in losses from lower nonresident license sales this year.
• When George Padrnos, Frank Yaggie and Tony Renner gather at Cimpl Arena, they become fans. Saturday, they became legends. The trio — along with buddy Mel Church, who died in 1995 — became honorary Mount Marty College alumni. They were recognized between Homecoming games and bestowed with the title “Lancer Legends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.